CIA Director Floats 28-Day Gaza Cease-Fire

CIA Director Bill Burns discussed a potential temporary cease-fire in Gaza and hostage deal Sunday in a meeting with officials from Israel and Qatar, Axios reported.

The deal would see a 28-day pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas, with Hamas releasing eight hostages and Israel releasing dozens of Palestinian prisoners, Axios reported citing three Israeli officers.

A potential deal could improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza, free hostages and begin the process for a more comprehensive agreement, Axios said.

Axios said any breakthrough is unlikely before the presidential election and Israel and Hamas will adjust their stances based on the results.

The potential agreement does not address Hamas' demand that any deal involve an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an end to the war while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he would only agree to a partial deal, not an end to the war, Axios said.

"Israel agrees to a temporary pause, but Hamas wants a pause that would open a process that would lead to irreversible Israeli steps. If neither sides softens its position there isn't going to be a deal," a senior Israeli official tells Axios.

Egypt has proposed a deal involving a 12-day cease-fire and the release of four hostages, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said.

The meeting between Burns, Qatar, and Israel was designed to build on the meeting with Egypt, Israeli officials told Axios.

U.S. officials told Axios they hoped the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar would make Israel more willing to end the war. Qatari and Egyptian mediators are expected to meet with Hamas officials in the coming days to discuss the new plan and the path forward, Axios reported.