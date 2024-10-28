WATCH TV LIVE

US Deeply Concerned Over Israel's UNRWA Ban

Monday, 28 October 2024 05:19 PM EDT

The U.S. has made it clear to Israel it is deeply concerned by Israeli legislation that could ban the U.N. aid agency in the Gaza Strip, as it carries out an irreplaceable role in delivering humanitarian assistance in the enclave, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Monday.

Speaking at a daily briefing, Miller said humanitarian assistance was not getting to the people in Jabalia in northern Gaza, where the Israeli military has stepped up its campaign, and that Washington would not accept that. 

