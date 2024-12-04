Rep. Perry to Newsmax: President Should Get to Make His Picks

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday President-elect Donald Trump has earned the right to have his Cabinet picks confirmed.

Perry appeared on "Newsline" as Pete Hegseth, Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense, and Kash Patel, Trump's nominee for FBI director have come under scrutiny from Republican senators, who will hold a three-seat majority in the next Congress.

"It's fascinating to me that when Democrats win the presidency, their nominees, regardless of what their background is, seem to sail through with every single Democrat vote," Perry said. "Yet when a Republican wins the presidency, their nominees oftentimes struggle to get through, and it's Republican senators that always find a reason to vote no. And people wonder why the swamp continues to be the swamp, why the status quo continues to be the status quo. This is one of the reasons why."

As reports swirl that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could replace Hegseth as the defense secretary nominee, Perry pointed out he would face the same controversy.

"If he were selected as the nominee, it'd take about a minute before the left and the media would start trying to destroy him as a potential nominee for Secretary of Defense or anything," Perry said. "It's just how things are done around here. It's not going to make much of a difference, whether it's Pete Hegseth or Ron DeSantis, the media, the left wing, the establishment, etc., are all going to come against the Trump nominees. Anybody that challenges the establishment here is their enemy."

Perry said Trump was elected by the people and he would have to take ownership if any of his nominees were ineffective.

"He's the one that's accountable," Perry said. "You know, none of these senators are ever accountable for the actions of these secretaries. Yet they're the ones that seem to pick them. The president has vetted these people. He has selected them for a reason. He wants to do, he has something in mind, a plan in mind with these people. And it is a Republican senate standing in the way of his nominees."

