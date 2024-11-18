Rep. Perry to Newsmax: We Need Gaetz as AG Right Now

Rep. Scott Perry threw his full support behind President-elect Donald Trump's choice of former Rep. Matt Gaetz as attorney general, telling Newsmax on Monday that "every time I think about the things that happened over the course of the last four years [at the Department of Justice], I think about how much more we need Matt Gaetz than ever right now."

The Pennsylvania Republican belittled the concern of some congressmen from both sides of the aisle over an unreleased report from the House Ethics Committee on Gaetz's behavior, telling "​Wake Up America" that those probes are not based on due process, as the ethics committee does not have witnesses from both sides come in or conduct cross examinations before making a report.

Perry emphasized that "both sides have been unhappy with Matt Gaetz for some time, because he says things that they don't want to hear. He points out things that they don't like, that the swamp doesn't like," and they are using the report to try to destroy his political career.

"Gaetz will be a fabulous attorney general that will get to the bottom of all these miscarriages of justice that have occurred not only over the last four years but for decades," he said.

The congressman insisted that "for decades the Department of Justice has been tainted, and we have only been just come to know about it more closely over the past four years when it has been weaponized completely against their political adversaries."

Perry said in general about the president-elect's Cabinet picks that "the swamp in Washington is used to the revolving door, and Donald Trump has slammed the revolving door and said, Look, we're going to bring some people from the outside that are qualified to take a look at this stuff."

The congressman said, for example that the government "lied to us over and over again" about the pandemic and "destroyed lives and business," just like what happened at the Department of Justice.

Perry stressed that "these things have to change and this president has said, I'm going to take a look at some of this stuff and I'm going to bring some people in to take a real look that have not been part of this system, the good o'l boy and ol' girl network and we're going to get to the bottom of this."

