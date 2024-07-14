Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Congress Will Probe Shootings

Members of Congress will be getting down to business starting Monday to determine what happened leading to the attempted assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump this weekend, Rep. Scott Perry told Newsmax on Sunday.

"There were a lot of questions, and there's a lot of misinformation," the Pennsylvania Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "You want to be careful about speculating.

"Today is a day to reflect on what's happened and pray for [the person who] lost their life and those who are injured," but starting with Monday's business day, it will be time to get down to the business of what happened, he added.

Trump was grazed Saturday by a bullet as shots rang out during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. One rallygoer is dead and others are in grave condition.

"We need to be praying for these families," Perry said.

"We need to pray for the president's family under siege — under a siege for years now by the hard-core left — and people that agree with him also under siege. We need to pray for our country. We're going to get the answers."

And Monday, with the new business day, Congress will get down to finding out what led to the violence, said Perry.

He noted that House Speaker Mike Johnson has called for investigations.

"We can't have any slow rolling from the administration — you know, having to send subpoenas and so on and so forth," said Perry. "Accountability needs to happen. This is an epic failure, and you see what happens when we take our eye off the ball here."

Meanwhile, Perry said that the nation must be "honest with ourselves."

"Some of the names that people call, generally the left, call the president. Some things, the things that he's accused of. These things are out of bounds," said Perry. "Saying that the bull's-eye is in the crosshairs. They encourage people that think they're doing the right thing to do things like this."

However, he said, he does not want to speculate about what happened, but instead determine the motivation behind the shooting.

"But words matter, and these folks have been doing this, and unfortunately, it increases the volatility," said Perry. "This is the unfortunate outcome of that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com