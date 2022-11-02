Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: Soft-on-Crime Dems Will Feel Election Day Pain

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., says it's too late for the Democratic Party to bring revisionist history into their final arguments before the midterm elections (Nov. 8), regarding funding and supporting law enforcement initiatives.

"We've been putting the word out" during campaign advertisements and rallies, and the House Republicans have been "driving home the point" that "the Democrats were absolutely making a pitch to defund police units nationwide" in 2020, Fitzgerald told Newsmax Wednesday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

In the present, however, Fitzgerald says Democrats have come to realize "they were on the wrong page" two years ago, in terms of tacitly acknowledging destructive protests around the country and supporting "defund the police" initiatives.

To drive his point, Fitzgerald says the group of progressive House Democrats, known as "the squad" — the six-member consortium of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.; and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo. — have led moderate Democrats "off the cliff" over the last few years.

And now, the various Democrat campaigns would privately acknowledge "that was a huge mistake," says Fitzgerald, who oversees Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District, covering a large swath of rectangular land between Madison and Milwaukee.

Consequently, Fitzgerald remains confident the Republicans will reclaim the House majority on Election Day — and post other successes with Senate, gubernatorial, and schoolboard races.

And for those Democrats who survive next week's election, Fitzgerald anticipates most of the opposition quickly returning to public policies that are tolerant of rampant crime.

"It's systemic," says Fitzgerald. Being soft on crime "is part of the [Democrats'] overall messaging" strategy.

And at the heart of that movement, Fitzgerald says the Democrats are all about "releasing criminals back into society."

Fitzgerald then added: "If you release someone back onto the street who reads at a third-grade level, who hasn't been properly rehabilitated, and has no skills, no ability ... they're going to reoffend. And we've seen it again, again, and again."

