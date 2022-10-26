Rep. Scott Fitzgerald to Newsmax: Federal Bill Would Stop No-Bail Policies

A national bill is one way to stop the cashless bail policies that are sweeping the nation as Democrats take control of state and local governments, Rep. Scott Fitzgerald told Newsmax on Wednesday, adding that he will be proposing the change in a GOP-controlled House.

"What I'm proposing, and I think, you know, there's a number of other members that are talking about it in a similar fashion, is about trying to come up with either incentives or deterrents to this entire cashless bail thing," the Wisconsin Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The bill that we have now, and I think what many of my colleagues are going to be looking for, is some type of proposal to make a significant change at the federal level."

Cashless bail policies, which allow arrested people to be freed from jail without having to post a monetary bond, are a "bleeding heart kind of proposal" that is based on the premises of race and an unfair judicial system, but they are causing an increase in crime nationwide, said Fitzgerald.

"What it's doing is it's opening the cell door to all of these individuals to continue to re-offend," he said. "We've got these very soft liberal D.A.s across the nation that don't get it, either."

Federal changes would allow the government to work with local officials to make sure repeat offenders aren't released without cash bond, Fitzgerald continued.

"It starts so often with minor, small-time offenses," the congressman said. "It's so rare that somebody commits their first crime, and that crime is a homicide or murder or something like that."

Fitzgerald pointed out Tuesday night's debate between Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., and Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul in the New York gubernatorial race, and said Zeldin's "passionate" argument about crime reflected "what we're feeling across the nation."

"It doesn't matter if you're in New York or Wisconsin, the homicide rate is way up in and around southeastern Wisconsin," said Fitzgerald, noting that the case of Darrell Brooks, who is accused of killing six people when he drove his SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021, has been in court for over a month before Tuesday's final arguments.

"We've got a gubernatorial race where Gov. Tony Evers, his parole board, has let out some very dangerous people that have re-offended," said Fitzgerald. "It's not just a partisan issue, but it seems that the Democrats simply don't understand what they should be doing instead of the messaging that's out there about this."

The congressman also discussed the close race for the U.S. Senate in his state between incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, and his Democrat rival, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Polls are opening up some in favor of Johnson, but the election will come down to the late evening on election night, Fitzgerald stressed.

"My message to everyone in the Fifth Congressional District and across the state, as I've been driving through these districts, is to say don't take it [the election] for granted," said Fitzgerald. "Keep your foot on the gas and make sure that we close strong. I think Ron Johnson is going to win this race."

