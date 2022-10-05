×
Tags: scott fitzgerald | nea | teachers

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald to Newsmax: Education Union 'Treated With Kid Gloves'

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Wednesday, 05 October 2022 04:39 PM EDT

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the National Education Association, the largest labor union in the United States, has been "treated with kid gloves" and has become "a politically organized group."

Fitzgerald said on "American Agenda" that "honestly, I was shocked to see that the national teachers union was being treated with kid gloves for many, many years here in the U.S. and put up on a pedestal as some type of organization that was clearly there for the kids on a regular basis."

He added, "We found out very quickly, and I saw this in the state of Wisconsin, that the teachers union was absolutely a politically organized group that was continually weighing in on the elections and helping to elect Democrats period."

Fitzgerald, who has co-sponsored a bill in the House to end the NEA's federal charter, added, "That's what it's all about, and the reason that they have been kind of I think criticized as of late is clearly some of the things we saw in judiciary, where the national teachers union was working directly with the administration to then put pressure on [the Department of Justice] to start digging into some of these parents that started to show up at school board meetings."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


