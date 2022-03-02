Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: Dems Think 'Shoveling Money' Is Key to Winning

Congressional Democrats hope to gather votes by spending as much money as they can in a plan to save their majorities in November, Rep. Scott Fitzgerald said Wednesday on Newsmax, pointing to comments President Joe Biden made in his State of the Union address.

"They're just looking at the political side of this, hoping that if they keep shoveling money out the door, no matter what it looks like, in whatever form they can possibly get through the U.S. Senate, then that's going to save them in November," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

His comments come as Biden travels to Wisconsin, where "he's going to be up there talking about a bridge that needs to be fixed and the infrastructure stuff," but that's a return to where the discussion has been before, said Fitzgerald.

"The only lifesavers that they have right now is to try to continue to say that we are doing something because we're spending," he added.

Meanwhile, Fitzgerald said Biden's speech was a "puzzle."

"It was like they took the pages, threw them up in the air, and then picked them up again wherever they landed," he said. "I was kind of almost shocked about how poorly it was delivered, and how it didn't hit on anything that I thought they would try and go for, which was to try and trumpet or make up things about his successes in his first year. It just didn't happen."

Biden only said a few words about the border situation, and Fitzgerald said he thinks that's because Democrats plan to talk about the border, but will "deny or just ignore the idea" as their solution will be to return to immigration reform.

"They're going to deny or just ignore the idea that 2 million people have come across the border completely illegally, and devoid of any changes to the immigration system," said Fitzgerald. "That's how they're going to try and frame it now, as if Congress failed or Congress didn't get this done instead of saying, 'no, we need to support the Border Patrol, Homeland Security, and law enforcement to stop this right now.' "

Fitzgerald further discussed Biden's announcement that the United States will close airspace to all Russian flights in the country.

The congressman said that if the United States moves on to try to control the air space over Ukraine, that will involve combat, and that means "we're fully involved."

"That's where they seem to be going right now," said Fitzgerald. "What's going on in Ukraine is absolutely terrible."

But the hostilities could have been avoided, and did not have to happen, said Fitzgerald.

"When Congress was briefed early in February they kept saying, 'this is imminent. It's going to happen,' and it did happen now. So they did not put the sanctions in place. They did not take the military actions, just in preparedness for NATO to be able to avoid this."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here