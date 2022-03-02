Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Biden 'Doubled Down' on Failed Agenda

President Joe Biden had the opportunity in his first State of the Union address to bring the country together and present bipartisan solutions for the problems Americans are facing, but instead he "doubled down on his failed agenda of the last year," Rep. Ashley Hinson said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"All we got was the BBB [Build Back Better] bill, with a new name, repackaged," the Iowa Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "You can't repackage that agenda. It's wrong for the American people, and the American people know it."

Hinson also accused Biden of being "out of touch" with real Americans' concerns, adding that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who gave the official GOP rebuttal, "said it best" when she said Biden didn't address matters that affect most people.

"She used to work nights at a grocery store, and she said you don't have to bag groceries at the grocery store to see what people are feeling from inflation, [and that] you just have to get out of the D.C. bubble," said Hinson. "Unfortunately, President Biden missed the course on that last night."

She added that she feels that it's important to share stories from her district in Iowa so Biden can hear such "kitchen-table issues" and they start resonating in the White House.

"It's the business owner who only got 50% of their stock in because of these shipping delays and the supply chain problems, and now they're just having to make do," said Hinson. "It's the farmer who's worried about passing on their land because of over-regulation. It's the mom who's trying to figure out how many groceries she can put in her car because she's worried about how much she's paying for gas. Those are the real-world problems that we needed answers to last night."

Hinson also said she thinks Biden missed the opportunity to unite the American people in his speech.

"Where was his plan to actually secure and fix the border?" asked Hinson. "On energy independence? You look at his remarks about Russia and Ukraine last night. Nowhere in his speech did I hear him say we are going to stop buying Russian oil and unleash American independence. Those are issues that Americans are talking about."

Americans also care about inflation and how it is a "tax on every working family," but instead, in Biden's address, he spoke about "more big spending and Big Government expansion," said Hinson.

"I want to go back to what our governor said last night," she said. "What a clear contrast about how things were done in Iowa. We just passed bipartisan tax reform to return more money to taxpayers. Our schools were open. Our businesses were open. We did it right in Iowa, and we should be a model for the rest of the country."