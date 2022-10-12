Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Gun Restrictions, Bail Reform Dangerous

Gun restrictions enacted in New York after the Supreme Court's ruling that the Constitution provides a right to carry a gun outside the home, along with bail reform policies, are making the streets in New York City and elsewhere more dangerous, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax on Wednesday.

"There is a clear standard," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We have the right to keep and bear arms. Giving criminals all the rights, which they're not going to comply with, and just handcuffing our citizens is not going to make the streets more safe."

Tenney also noted that bail reform measures, which allow arrested people to be released from jail without having to post a cash bond, are not unique to New York, as such policies are being adopted in many states.

But in New York, the reforms came when Democrats took full control of Albany and "prioritized criminals over innocent victims, and they did not give the police the opportunity to use cash bail and other tools that the police have to enforce law and order," Tenney said.

The state and New York City have "demoralized the police" for years, including under former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, "who took over a billion dollars out of the city's police budget," said Tenney.

Further, after the Supreme Court's ruling, Gov. Kathy Hochul called for more restrictions on guns, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams created gun-free zones, which are in "direct conflict" with the court's ruling giving people to bear arms.

But for change, Tenney, who is seeking reelection, said, "You've got to vote for Republicans because Democrats are the ones that have gotten us to where we are right now."

Meanwhile, crime is becoming a key issue in the upcoming elections at a time when the police are having difficulties, said Tenney.

"They're having problems with recruitment," she said. "Who wants to be in a profession where you're vilified by your own government and the people you're supposed to protect?"

Tenney on Wednesday also discussed the national economy, after President Joe Biden acknowledged in an interview with CNN on Tuesday that the chance of a "slight recession" is possible, but he doesn't think it will happen.

"Look, we're here," said Tenney. "We have inflation. We're seeing a recession. They are not doing anything to change what changed their policies to stop this from happening.

"We need to go back to cutting taxes, reducing regulations, and releasing our energy policy so that we have abundant, reliable energy as we head into winter. It's only going to be more grim for people if they don't change course."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!