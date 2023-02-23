×
Tags: scott desjarlais | newsmax | directv | at&t | censorship | investigation

Rep. Scott DesJarlais to Newsmax: House Oversight Will Probe DirecTV Censorship

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Thursday, 23 February 2023 05:55 PM EST

U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that the pattern of censorship shown by AT&T-owned DirecTV is cause for a congressional investigation.

DirecTV dropped Newsmax, the fourth-highest rated cable news channel, from its lineup in January, about a year after it dropped another conservative channel, the One America News Network. This despite retaining 22 left-leaning news channels, most of which have audiences that don't come close to Newsmax's.

DesJarlais told "The Chris Salcedo" show that Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, will use the committee to investigate DirecTV's moves.

"I absolutely agree with that," DesJarlais said. "I like to go back to a comment that the great basketball star Michael Jordan said when he was selling his tennis shoes. He didn't take sides politically because he says Republicans and Democrats both buy tennis shoes.

"News outlets, social media, Big Tech should have that same attitude. You have a big audience and just because there's different opinions, that shouldn't bother you [and let] people make up their own minds."

DesJarlais said the pattern of anti-conservative censorship is not just a problem with DirecTV, but with the federal government, as well. He brought up the Internal Revenue Service targeting conservative groups during the Obama administration and efforts to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story from social media and the mainstream media in the weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

"Clearly it seems like there's a propaganda and political slant where big government is trying to tell you what you should listen to and what you should think," DesJarlais said. "And that's pretty frightening."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 23 February 2023 05:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

