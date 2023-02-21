Rep. Bill Johnson to Newsmax: I'll Be 'Front, Center' With Big Tech

Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, plans to rely on knowledge gained from earning undergraduate and graduate-level information technology degrees, and a 40-year IT career to help reel in Big Tech.
Johnson appeared on Tuesday's "Spicer & Co." and was asked whether his constituents were concerned about Big Tech overreach, and DirecTV’s decision to drop Newsmax from its lineup.
"[My constituents] are very concerned about the influence of Big Tech," Johnson told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith. "They are very concerned about the influence of big social media platforms, like Facebook and Twitter, and especially TikTok.
"I sit on the Energy and Commerce Committee, and I'm going to be front and center. I’m one of the few people with an information technology background."
Newsmax currently rates as No. 4 news network in the cable landscape, and a top 20 channel overall, reaching 25 million Americans every week, according to Nielsen.
Conversely, AT&T DirecTV already carries 22 left-leaning news channels — many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax, and those same channels get paid license fees.
