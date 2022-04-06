Missouri AG Eric Schmitt to Newsmax: We're About to See a 'Tidal Wave of Illegal Immigration'

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt told Newsmax on Wednesday that the country is about to see a "tidal wave of illegal immigration," with the Biden administration's lifting of the Trump-era public health policy known as Title 42.

During an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report," Schmitt discussed the lawsuit that he and the attorneys general of Louisiana and Arizona recently filed to prevent the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from rescinding the public health directive.

The CDC said Friday that on May 23 it will end Title 42, which was implemented by former President Donald Trump at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It allowed border officials to expel migrants who attempted to enter the U.S. from countries where a communicable disease exists.

"I think every state's a border state now because the drugs that come across the border illegally, the human trafficking that comes across illegally, the criminals that come across illegally — they don't just stop in El Paso," the Republican attorney general said. "They end up in places like Missouri, Ohio, and Louisiana. So, I think it's important for every state to stand up now and push back against this disastrous border policy."

"What you're about to see at the southern border, with the lifting of Title 42, is a tidal wave of illegal immigration we've never seen before," he continued. "We have no idea who's coming across. There could be Russian assets. Chinese assets. People from all across the world who want to do America harm coming across the southern border."

Schmitt said there were three things that Trump did to achieve security at the southern border.

"One was the 'remain in Mexico' policy, which was, basically, Mexico is the waiting room while you're seeking asylum," he said. "Joe Biden changed that on day one and said, We're just going to release you into the interior United States, never to be seen again."

The second was work on the border wall, which Schmitt said border agents told him was a "very effective way" of deterring illegal immigration.

"Missouri and Texas have filed a lawsuit to finish President Trump's border wall," he said.

"And then thirdly, this Title 42," Schmitt said. "Joe Biden is lifting this at a terrible, terrible time and so I think we're going to see more drugs. We're going to see more criminals. We're going to see more human trafficking and it's going to be a total disaster."

There are reportedly thousands of migrants waiting in Mexico for Title 42 to be repealed so they can illegally cross the border.

When asked about working with Democrat attorneys general or lawmakers, such as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to keep Title 42 in place, Schmitt said, "I would love to have them join us."

"This shouldn't be a partisan issue," the Republican said. "This is about public safety. It's about national security."

