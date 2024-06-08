Scaramucci to Newsmax: I Will Not Endorse Trump in 2024

Anthony Scaramucci, who served as communications director in the Trump White House for 10 days, criticized former President Donald Trump's policies and temperament during an interview with Newsmax on Saturday.

Scaramucci, appearing on "Saturday Agenda," emphasized the widespread discontent among former Trump administration officials. "As you know, many of those people are in my camp, including the former vice president of the United States, Mike Pence, who will not endorse President Trump and has explained very clearly as to why," he said.

He described his efforts to share his perspective with Americans, noting that about 40 people who worked closely with Trump have expressed concerns. "It's just a temperament and a character issue for me. And I've been vocal about it because I think it's important for people to understand," he said.

Drawing an analogy, Scaramucci stated, "If we worked at a pharmaceutical company and saw the pills being made and said those pills are going to hurt you, not many Americans would take it. But in politics, we're tribal, and we don't like listening to information that we don't like or isn't inside of our tribal camp."

A self-described lifelong Republican, Scaramucci expressed hope for the future of the party. "I hope to return to the Republican Party once we move past Trumpism and the disunity that Trumpism represents to society," he said.

Addressing policy differences with President Joe Biden, Scaramucci said, "I can disagree with President Biden on policy. I can have that disagreement, but I don't see him as a broad systemic threat to society."

He voiced specific concerns about Trump's endorsement of Project 2025, which he believes would undermine American democracy. "He wants to liquidate the judicial and legislative branches ... make them weaker relative to the executive branch," Scaramucci said.

Additionally, Scaramucci condemned Trump's immigration policies, particularly the proposed deportation of 15 million people. "The idea that we'd have 'Handmaid's Tale' armored vehicles going into towns and cities and pulling people out of their houses to deport them ... is something I don't want to see for our societies," he said.

His comments highlight a perceived broader discontent among former Trump officials. "It's not just me ... It's a whole group of us that see it the same way," he concluded.

Scaramucci's departure from the Trump White House came after an infamous tirade just 10 days into his role. The decision to oust Scaramucci was made on the first day of work for Trump's then-new chief of staff, retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly, who aimed to bring order to a factional and contentious White House.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

