Tags: scalise | biden | senate | debt

Rep. Scalise to Newsmax: Biden, Senate Off; Show Lack of Urgency

Thursday, 25 May 2023 04:34 PM EDT

The Biden administration and lawmakers in the Senate don't care about the debt crisis looming, said Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

"It was difficult getting our conference on board to pass the bill that's been over in the Senate for a month now. And yet we did it," Scalise told Newsmax congressional correspondent Kilmeny Duchardt.

"We came together because we worked through a lot of differences on how to solve the spending problems in Washington, but we put those ideas on paper and we passed it. We put the votes on the board. If you notice, the Senate's not even in this week. Clearly, they don't care about this crisis that's looming. President [Joe] Biden mustn't, because he took about 97 days off without even negotiating.

"And so we are continuing to put ideas on the table, but we passed a bill to solve this problem. And I'm glad the president is finally getting engaged. He should have done it over two months ago. The real question is why the Senate is out this whole week when we're just days away from Janet Yellen's X date. We're here. We've already done our job. There's a bit of bill sitting over there for a month, and they've yet to take action."

If Biden has better ideas, "he should put that on paper and get the Senate to pass it," added Scalise.

"Go put the votes on the board ... to pass an idea that would solve this problem — not just giving the president a blank check, which is what he asked for. That's not responsible. But addressing the debt ceiling in a way that also addresses Washington's spending problem, that's why we're here in the first place. We should solve both at this time. Our bill does that."

Thursday, 25 May 2023 04:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

