Rep. Burgess to Newsmax: House Did Its Job on Debt Limit Negotiations

Tuesday, 23 May 2023 08:44 PM EDT

Member of the House Budget Committee, Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, wagered on Newsmax that the House Republicans did their part by passing legislation to raise the debt ceiling.

Speaking to "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Burgess says, "the House has done its job. The House has expanded the debt limit."

During his appearance, Burgess received pushback from Van Susteren, who pointed out that even though the House passed a debt limit bill in April, it doesn't matter if the Senate and the president will agree.

But for Burgess, he maintains that neither House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer or President Joe Biden are playing ball. "If they would" put up "any kind of counteroffer, don't leave us negotiating with ourselves. We passed a bill that I think is a good bill ... I don't like voting for an increase in the debt limit, but this was a solid bill that had solid reductions in federal spending."

Later when asked about the cuts included in the bill, Burgess responded that "yes" people will still get their Social Security, "yes" they will get their Medicare, but when it came to the question of Medicaid, Burgess answered, "sooner or later, yeah you're going to have to come to a reckoning."

According to the Congressional Budget Office, under the debt limit bill passed in April, "CBO estimates that title III would decrease federal spending [for Medicaid] by about $109 billion over the 2023–2033 period. Once all states established requirements, about 1.5 million adults, on average, would lose federal funding for their Medicaid coverage."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


