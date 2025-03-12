SBA's Loeffler to Newsmax: Bright Future for Made in America

The administrator for the Small Business Administration, Kelly Loeffler, expressed optimism on Newsmax for the future of American manufacturing.

Speaking with "American Agenda" on Wednesday about the SBA's Made in America Manufacturing Initiative, Loeffler said, "I'm so thrilled to support President Trump's America First agenda with Made in America, and certainly that means so much to people across our entire country. It means job creation.

"It means we're going to fix our broken supply chains. And frankly, it means national security. And it also means that America's best manufacturing days are not behind us; they're ahead of us."

On Monday, the SBA announced the Made in America Manufacturing Initiative. The agency said the program will "cut $100 [billion] in regulation, expand access to capital, and create dedicated infrastructure to support blue-collar boom."

Loeffler commented that "99% of our manufacturers in America are small businesses. And so we've got to get that red tape, which disproportionately disadvantages small businesses, out of the way, in addition to making sure that we're supporting workforce development and access to capital. And that is the lifeblood of business. And we're rolling out across the country. And the reception has been incredibly strong."

"People love seeing Made in America back on all of our critical, essential goods, and I'm just thrilled to continue to push this across the country for President Trump's America First agenda."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com