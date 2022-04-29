Sarah Palin to Newsmax: Republicans Must Confront Democrats Who Want to 'Take Down America'

Former GOP Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin covered a variety of hot political topics on Newsmax Friday, namely the White House's new "misinformation" board, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

During her appearance on "Eric Bolling: The Balance," Palin told host Eric Bolling that no one in the Biden administration — or anywhere else, for that matter — should be in charge of deciding what qualifies as good or bad free speech in America.

"These folks are going to be the arbiters of truth? And yet, they're liars. They're horrible people," said Palin, an ardent supporter of the "America First" agenda. "And I got clobbered for that when I said it (previously) on your show — even by some conservatives, who say I shouldn't call names.

"And I would say, 'I'm not calling anyone names. I'm describing them.' These are horrible people. They want to take down America. They want to 'fundamentally transform' America. ... But you wouldn't want to fundamentally transform anything ... unless you have disdain for it," said Palin, who is now running in the special congressional election to replace the late Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska.

The Biden-endorsed misinformation board would be easily defeated in Congress, reasoned Palin, if the current GOP members had the nerve to defund such a program through an appropriations bill.

"So they better have the balls to do it! ... Especially the Republicans (in Congress), who too often go along, just to go along. They need to defund this weird, scary, horrible thing for our country."

Being accountable may be a lost art in the political realm, said Palin.

For years, the American people have associated Democrats with being the party of "personal destruction" and "lying" ... "but now they get to codify it, and that's the scary thing," she said.

The GOP candidate was referencing how the Democrats currently control the House, Senate, and the White House. But the Republicans' day of reckoning — which might include Palin's own Trump-endorsed campaign for a U.S. House seat — might come as early as the November midterms.

Americans need "to get out there, and stand up for what's right," said Palin, while adding it's imperative for conservative citizens to demand that political leaders endorse more "patriotic, totally common-sense moves."

Which brought her to the embattled McCarthy.

Palin was reluctant to endorse McCarthy for a future post as the House Majority Leader, if Republicans succeed on Election Night.

She would have an open mind about McCarthy as a leader down the road; but for now, Palin promises only to "dig into it" — after the elections.

Why the hesitancy? Palin shared an anecdote about GOP officials in Alaska recently endorsing an unidentified establishment candidate, someone she said is more prone to support unions and make shady backroom deals than stand up for what Alaska conservatives truly want in a leader.

The Alaska GOP party is "supporting the biggest RINO (Republican In Name Only) there is," said Palin.

The former governor has plenty of experience with the highs and lows of public office. She also knows what it's like to run as a woman for vice president.

Palin was John McCain's running mate for the 2008 presidential election.

However, when asked what VP Harris could do to rebound from sagging poll results, Palin quipped, "If (Harris) resigned, then she could turn her poll numbers around."

