DHS Names Head of New 'Misinformation' Board; Republicans Raise Concerns

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told a House Appropriations subcommittee on Wednesday that the department is creating a new board designed to counter ''misinformation'' related to domestic security, The Post Millennial reported.

The Disinformation Governance Board will be headed by Wilson Center fellow Nina Jankowicz and focus primarily on Russia and illegal immigration, according to the outlet.

''Our undersecretary for policy, Rob Silvers, is co-chair with our principal deputy general counsel, Jennifer Gaskell, in leading a just recently constituted misinformation-disinformation governance board,'' Mayorkas said in the hearing.

''The goal is to bring the resources of the department together to address'' the threat of disinformation, he added.

Concerns have risen among Republicans and conservatives over the partiality of Jankowicz, who once advised the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and oversaw Russia and aligned countries at the National Democratic Institute, according to Politico.

''Here is Biden's new Disinformation Commissar claiming militarized Trump supporters were going to show up to the polls with weapons,'' tweeted Human Events contributor Jack Posobiec, sharing a video from a CNN interview with her a month before the 2020 presidential election in which Joe Biden defeated then-President Donald Trump..

''I think there's a general concern about Trump supporters potentially showing up armed to polls and these sorts of voter suppression ... that's illegal everywhere,'' Jankowicz said at the time.

But the concerns from the right don't stop there. Jankowicz criticized rumors that Twitter had decided in early 2022 to stop limiting discussion surrounding alleged election fraud in the 2020 election.

''Considering the long-term damage these lies do to our democracy, I'm dismayed about this decision,'' Jankowicz tweeted on Jan. 29.

She continued: ''Elections aren't an end point, They're an inflection point. Policies need to reflect that.''

Jankowicz has also previously stated that the New York Post's story on Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation and that '''the free speech vs. censorship' framing is a false dichotomy,'' according to The Post Millennial.