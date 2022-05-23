Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Newsmax: People 'Awakened' to Bad Policies

Former White House Press Secretary may be up in the polls for the Arkansas gubernatorial race by almost 50 points, but enthusiasm to get out and vote is still exceeding expectations because “it's pretty obvious they're excited to get out and vote for me for governor,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Newsmax Monday.

“People are frankly so frustrated with what they are seeing coming out of Washington, the failed policies coming from the Biden administration. Every time they go to the grocery store and look at empty shelves, every time they go to the gas pump and the prices are through the roof. People are feeling the impact of the bad policies that are being forced upon them. And frankly, I think they are awakened in a way that they haven't been in a long time,” Huckabee Sanders told “Spicer and Co.”

Having both been press secretaries under former President Trump, host Sean Spicer and Huckabee Sanders discussed advice for new White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, saying that, despite the lack of good news from the Biden administration to report on, being the press secretary is one of the most difficult, high-pressure jobs in government. They advised Jean-Pierre to step up, be tougher and more aggressive, and find the “good news nuggets out there” in order to endear herself to the country.

When Spicer asked what Huckabee Sanders would do as governor to counter the current baby formula shortage, she replied that, since she wouldn’t be able to get good answers from the Biden administration, she would go directly to the source, adding that Arkansans are “lucky that we have one of the largest retailers in the world in our backyard, and that would be one of the first calls I would make is trying to figure out how we do a better job of making sure people get the essentials that they have to have in order to take care of their kids, into the grocery stores, into the aisles and into their homes.”

