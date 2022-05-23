Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: Formula Shortages Will Be Investigated in GOP-Led House

The Biden administration's excitement about flying baby formula into the United States from Europe is a "little bit like the arsonist showing up to help put out the fire and then wanting a medal for it," Rep. Michael Cloud said on Newsmax Monday.

Cloud was quick to add that the nationwide shortages will come under investigation in the House if Republicans retake the house in November.

"This is again what we see from the Biden administration, with one crisis after another crisis after another crisis," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "We're reaching out to get information on this to see what communication there was between the FDA, HHS, and the White House."

The formula shortage, like the other crises that have taken place since President Joe Biden took office, could have been "easily avoided with competent leadership from the White House," Cloud added.

The congressman and his colleagues on the House Oversight Committee, have sent a letter to Chief of Staff Ron Klain to raise concerns about the administration's failure to prevent the formula crisis, but haven't yet gotten a response, Cloud said.

But if the House majority flips this fall, Republicans will then have subpoena power that will allow them to dig into what has been happening with Biden.

"We have been the breadbasket of the world, and here we are the laughingstock of the world, having to import baby formula into the United States," said Cloud, adding that a competent leader in the White House could have helped address supply chain breakdowns. "The American people are ready to meet the needs of an economy that's struggling to come back."

"We could see the market thrive, but instead we have the leadership from this white house who would rather cede authority to cartels, and our economy to nations that don't like us. Whether it's energy or whether it's food production or all these different sorts of things, we need an America first agenda when it comes to our economy, along with our national security."

As far as "Operation Fly Formula," that could have been done several months ago rather than waiting until matters got dire, said Cloud.

