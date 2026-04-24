Dr. Oz to Newsmax: Medicare Fraud Crackdown Gaining Momentum

Dr. Mehmet Oz said Friday on Newsmax that a federal crackdown on Medicaid fraud is gaining momentum, as the Trump administration ramps up a nationwide effort targeting vulnerabilities in services provided to low-income Americans.

Speaking on "Ed Henry: The Big Take," Oz, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, pointed to what he described as early progress, crediting a coordinated push across federal and state governments.

"So far, so good," Oz said, describing the initiative as part of a broader effort announced by President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address.

Oz noted that efforts led by Vice President JD Vance are driving an "all-of-government approach," with multiple agencies working together to identify and combat fraud.

Medicaid has long faced scrutiny over improper payments. Oz emphasized that while many services, particularly those delivered in hospitals, are easier to monitor due to licensing and inspection requirements, other areas present significant oversight challenges.

"A lot of Medicaid money goes to pay for services your family used to do for you," Oz said, citing examples such as transportation to medical appointments and assistance with everyday tasks like carrying groceries.

He warned that these types of services are harder to audit because they often involve nontraditional providers who may not hold standard licenses or credentials.

"That programmatic support is critical because a lot of times the fraudsters take advantage of these weaknesses," Oz said.

To address the issue, Oz said the administration is asking all 50 states to participate in a coordinated review.

States have been given a 10-day window to commit to working with federal officials, followed by a 30-day deadline to submit plans outlining how they will investigate potential fraud.

The focus, he said, will include both traditional healthcare providers and less-regulated service arrangements.

"We want to know what you’re going to do to check into all these folks who may not have traditional licenses, traditional provider numbers," Oz said.

He identified several states, including Minnesota, California, New York and parts of Florida, where officials have already observed "very concerning and alarming numbers" related to potential fraud.

The initiative comes amid broader efforts by federal officials to curb waste and abuse in government programs, with Medicaid representing one of the largest areas of spending and oversight concern.

Oz said the administration expects cooperation from both Republican- and Democratic-led states as the effort moves forward.

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