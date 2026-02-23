Allred to Newsmax: Epstein Accusers Can Be Sued for Naming Names

Victims' rights attorney Gloria Allred told Newsmax on Monday that victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are afraid to name other prominent names involved because they might be sued.

Allred has represented more than two dozen victims of Epstein's sex-trafficking ring.

"Many of the survivors have given the names of others in what's called 302 statements to the FBI, to Homeland Security, and sometimes to prosecutors," Allred said on "Finnerty."

"If they say it in a microphone, and they accuse someone of raping them, they can be sued by the rich, powerful man who will say, 'It's a lie,'" she added.

"'That's a crime. I never did it. You defamed me.'

"And these women don't have the resources to hire attorneys to defend them," Allred said.

While Elon Musk has offered to pay for any attorneys if the women are sued, Allred said she doesn't trust him.

"I just don't have reason to when he cut all of those federal workers, just slash and burn, and changed those lives," Allred added.

Allred said she believes that the Department of Justice still has files related to Epstein that it has not released. She called on Congress to name more people involved in Epstein's sex trafficking of minors.

"Congress could give those names and then they would have immunity," Allred said. "If they're in a congressional proceeding, let them give those names and say what they want, and they can't be sued."

"There are many victims, survivors who are connected to members of Congress," Allred said. "Let's have members of Congress do what they think is appropriate."

