Pollster Allocco to Newsmax: Trump SOTU Should Steady the Middle

Veteran pollster Patrick Allocco told Newsmax on Monday that President Donald Trump's State of the Union address presents a pivotal opportunity — not just to fire up supporters, but to steady persuadable voters who could decide the midterm elections.

Appearing on "Finnerty," Allocco argued that the White House's rapid-fire news cycle has kept the media off balance, but may be leaving middle-of-the-road voters uneasy.

"Over the last year, the White House has pushed out headlines so fast that no single story can settle," Allocco told host Rob Finnerty.

"That may keep the media on its heels, but to persuadable voters it feels like chaos, and chaos is Kryptonite in the midterms," Allocco said.

Allocco, founder of the Zoose Political Index, said Trump must use Tuesday's nationally televised address to accomplish "two very different objectives."

"First, energize the base so they stay engaged and turn out to vote," he said.

"And second, and just as important, use the speech as a reset with the middle."

"Slowing the pace, focusing on kitchen-table economy, ranking the top priorities, closing the open loops, and projecting steadiness," he added.

While Trump's core supporters respond enthusiastically to campaign-style speeches highlighting ongoing sweeping reforms, Allocco cautioned that midterm elections are often decided by independents and swing voters, who tend to be more sensitive to signs of instability.

"You energize the base with ambition, but you win the midterms by reassuring the middle," he said.

Allocco also cautioned that a constant stream of new initiatives and headline-grabbing moments can dilute political gains.

"Constant headline churn kills credit," he said. "When every week brings a new story, nothing feels finished."

Even if the administration is delivering policy wins, Allocco said voters may not perceive forward progress if those accomplishments are overshadowed by nonstop news cycles.

"So the 'persuadables' experience instability, not progress," he said.

"Even if the White House is producing results, voters feel motion without resolution, and that sense of instability is exactly what drives the midterm anti-incumbent instinct."

