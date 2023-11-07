×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ryan zinke | war | iran | pentagon | middlee east

Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: US Deaths Underreported Over Iran Denial

By    |   Tuesday, 07 November 2023 11:37 AM EST

The Pentagon has underreported the numbers of U.S. service members who have been injured in recent Iran-linked attacks in Iraq and Syria because it doesn't like the narrative that Iran is involved, Rep. Ryan Zinke said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"If you look at the joint maritime operations and Iran is involved," the Montana Republican told Newsmax's "National Report." "You look at the joint maritime operations being conducted off the coast and in the Middle East with China. Probably over 90% of Hamas is funded by Iran. Look at Hezbollah, funded by Iran."

According to news reports, the Department of Defense has announced that the number of American troops who have been injured has gone up to 46, but Zinke commented that "for some reason, this administration continues to underplay their role and in this case underreports injuries to our soldiers."

There is a "huge concern" that the war in the Middle East will expand, given the retaliatory drone strikes in Syria and Iraq while the war is going on in Gaza, said Zinke.

"I believe [Benjamin] Netanyahu said it right," he said. "Israel is at war. Israel is on fire."

In addition to the attacks from Hamas, Israel is facing the potential of strikes from Hezbollah to its north, a "much bigger, much more capable force," said Zinke.

Israel's military is also getting bogged down in street-to-street, urban warfare in Gaza, which is taking a great deal of resources, he added.

"We have a carrier strike group off the coast of Gaza," he said. "Whether or not they [come into] play is up to the president."

There is also the threat of newer weapons systems, including drone technology, he said.

"We've looked at the devastation that's being conducted in Ukraine and in parts of Russia on drone warfare," he said. "It's a different world, but it is absolutely a threat to our troops."

Zinke also Tuesday defended legislation he's proposed that would put a pause on all visas, refugee status and asylum grants for anyone with a Palestinian passport, while revoking entry for people granted visas on or after Oct. 1.

He's come under fire for the proposal, which critics say is discriminatory against Palestinians, but on Newsmax, he insisted he does not hold any "hatred toward any people."

"But I absolutely don't trust the Biden administration to screen or vet anybody," Zinke said. "Remember the C-17s in Kabul? No one knew who was on those airplanes. Our southern border. There are hundreds of people on the terrorist watch list that are crossing our border. So I have zero confidence that this administration is capable of screening or vetting anybody from Gaza … my job is to protect here at home."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sandy Fitzgerald | editorial.fitzgerald@newsmax.com

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The Pentagon has underreported the numbers of U.S. service members who have been injured in recent Iran-linked attacks in Iraq and Syria because it doesn't like the narrative that Iran is involved, Rep. Ryan Zinke said on Newsmax Tuesday.
ryan zinke, war, iran, pentagon, middlee east
504
2023-37-07
Tuesday, 07 November 2023 11:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved