US Mideast Bases Hit 50 Times in Month, 46 Total Injured

As the Pentagon has warned of the uptick of attacks on American troops stationed in the Middle East and deployed naval assets to the region, there have been six attacks in 24 hours and more than 50 in the past month, according to reports.

"The U.S. Department of Defense has announced that the number of American Troops who have suffered Injuries over the last month as a result of the Non-Strop Attacks by Iranian-Backed Militias on U.S. Bases in Iraq and Syria has now Risen to at least 46, with 2 of the Soldiers having to be Airlifted to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany for Observation related to a Head Injury following one of the Attacks," an open source intelligence monitor X account posted Monday night.

Three armed drones were shot down Tuesday in two separate attacks over Erbil airport in northern Iraq where U.S. forces and other international forces are stationed, Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service said in a statement.

The attacks are the latest in a series on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria as tensions soar in the Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war.

A group called the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" said it targeted Al-Harir military base, which is about 70 km northeast of Erbil airport.

The defense system at a military base near the airport successfully defended against the drones, the statement said. There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure, a U.S. Defense Department official said.

Since Oct. 17 most of these attacks failed to reach their targets, thanks to our robust defenses, the U.S. official added.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani has pledged to pursue those responsible for recent attacks on three military bases in Iraq hosting international coalition advisers, including Ain al-Asad in western Iraq, a military base near Baghdad's international airport and Harir in Erbil.

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.