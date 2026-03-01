Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: World Safer Without Khamenei

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Sunday that he knows firsthand the damage Iran has done to the rest of the world.

"This is not the first casualties Iran has inflicted on the U.S. or the Western world," Zinke said. "I've lost a lot of friends on the battlefield because of Iran. We have Iran supporting Hezbollah and Hamas. Over 2,000 Israeli citizens were murdered by Hamas."

"The world is a lot safer without Khamenei and his disciples of evil," Zinke added. "This is a great opportunity for the Iranian people that are very, very smart to rise and control their own destiny. Can you imagine a world without Khamenei or the Middle East, without a radical Islamic regime?"

"I'm very bullish on the Middle East," Zinke continued. "The Middle East, because of President Trump's actions, is going to enter a golden period of prosperity. Thank you, Donald J. Trump."

Zinke praised Trump for telling the Iranian people that America stands with them.

"I have to commend the president," Zinke said. "I can't think of another president that had the courage and the resolve to do it.

The Montana congressman said Khamenei simply should've taken the deal the United States was offering.

"He didn't and that had consequences," Khamenei said. "And Bravo Zulu, President Donald Trump for taking action."

Zinke said the next phase is critical as Iran is set to lose its military capability.

"I'm bullish that I think the Iranian people will rise up and shape their destiny," Zinke said.

As the War Powers Act is set to be debated in Congress, Zinke said he work to will ensure Democrats do not handcuff Trump's ability to defend Americans.

"There are six Navy SEALS in the House, one in the Senate, two special forces people that have served overseas in the Middle East," Zinke said. "We remember Iran well, and our friends and colleagues that didn't make it out of the country because of Iraq."

"So today, it's a celebration. I can tell you and the president again: Bravo Zulu, Donald J. Trump, for having the courage and resolve to take out a global menace," Zinke added.

"Democracy is a fragile thing," Zinke continued. "You got to earn your stripes every day. And the SEALS say you got to earn your trident every day. And I think now is a chance for Iran to earn their freedom every day."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com