Iran Moves to Close Strait of Hormuz, World Faces Global Oil Shock

Iran is once again attempting to weaponize geography in the world's most critical energy chokepoint: the Strait of Hormuz.

If Iran were to effectively close the narrow channel linking the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean and the rest of the world, oil prices could skyrocket, causing global economic instability.

Over the past 72 hours, Iranian authorities have warned commercial vessels over marine Channel 16 that the strait is "closed," even though no internationally recognized authority has declared such a measure.

When ships continued transiting, incidents escalated.

At least three vessels have reportedly been struck since March 1, raising fears that Tehran is moving from psychological pressure to kinetic enforcement.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center in Dubai confirmed that Iranian authorities were broadcasting closure warnings, but stressed these calls were not legally binding.

The Combined Maritime Forces, a Bahrain-based multinational naval coalition, has declared the situation "critical," warning of "active kinetic hazard conditions" and widespread GPS disruption.

Automatic identification system tracking data on March 1 showed traffic in the traffic separation scheme sharply reduced, with tankers clustering at anchor off Dubai, Fujairah, and Khor Fakkan rather than risking passage.

The escalation has already produced tangible consequences.

According to Reuters and maritime security sources, multiple vessels received VHF transmissions from Iran's Revolutionary Guards stating that "no ship is allowed to pass."

The Omani Maritime Security Centre reported that the tanker Skylight was struck within Omani waters near the Musandam Peninsula, injuring crew members.

Other reported incidents include damage to the crude tanker MKD Vyom and the product tanker Hercules Star.

Heavy GPS spoofing — with vessels' tracking signals appearing on land or moving in circular "rings" — has further complicated navigation.

Even without a formal blockade, tanker traffic has effectively slowed to a halt.

Major shipping companies, including Hapag-Lloyd, have suspended transits.

Maersk said it is coordinating with security partners.

The International Association of Independent Tanker Owners reported that the U.S. Navy warned it could not guarantee safe navigation in the broader Gulf region.

War-risk insurance premiums are surging, and some underwriters are canceling coverage outright for voyages through the strait.

Why the Strait of Hormuz Matters

At its narrowest navigable point, the Strait of Hormuz is just 21 miles wide, with shipping lanes only about two miles across in each direction.

Yet roughly 20 million barrels of oil per day transited the corridor in 2024, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration — about 20% of global oil consumption and close to a quarter of global seaborne oil trade.

The annual value of oil and gas passing through the strait is estimated at nearly $500 billion.

Liquefied natural gas flows are equally critical. About one-fifth of global LNG trade — largely from Qatar — moves through the strait.

Approximately 84% of crude and condensate shipments and 83% of LNG cargoes are destined for Asia, with China, India, Japan, and South Korea accounting for the bulk.

There are few viable alternatives. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have limited pipeline capacity bypassing the strait, but these routes cannot offset a full closure.

Iraq, Kuwait, and Qatar remain heavily dependent on Hormuz access.

Oil Price Shock Scenarios

Markets are bracing for a sharp reaction. U.S. crude (WTI) closed at $67.02 per barrel on Friday, up 17% this year. Brent settled at $73.21, up 20% this year.

Analysts at Rystad Energy warned Brent could spike by as much as $20 if trading disruptions persist.

UBS analysts suggested that a material interruption could push Brent above $120 per barrel.

Prediction markets currently assign a high probability to U.S. crude moving above $73 in the near term.

Barclays has floated a $100 Brent scenario if the disruption appears sustained. Even a partial interference affecting 20% of flows could produce a 20% price spike within days.

Higher oil prices would reverberate globally, bringing renewed inflation pressures, delayed central bank rate cuts, strain on airlines and transport-heavy industries, and pressure on emerging-market currencies.

A sustained move toward $100 oil would likely complicate Federal Reserve policy in 2026 as higher fuel costs feed into headline inflation.

How Iran Could Close the Strait

Iran does not need to declare a legal blockade to disrupt traffic.

Its asymmetric capabilities include naval mines, fast-attack boats, coastal missile batteries, submarines, drone strikes, and electronic warfare.

Mining the narrow shipping lanes would be particularly disruptive, requiring time-consuming multinational clearance operations.

Selective seizures, GPS jamming, and targeted strikes could also create de facto closure conditions by driving insurers and shippers out of the market.

Roughly 3,000 vessels transit the strait monthly; even brief suspensions produce immediate logistical backlogs and price volatility.

Yet a prolonged total closure would come at a cost to Tehran itself.

Iran's own oil exports transit the same waters, and shutting the strait would likely trigger an overwhelming international military response.

The Pentagon's Response

The U.S. has reinforced its naval presence in the Gulf with carrier strike groups, missile defense systems, and surveillance assets.

President Donald Trump said combat operations will continue until U.S. objectives are met, though he also indicated openness to talks.

The Pentagon has signaled that freedom of navigation operations will continue, and allied navies are escorting commercial shipping.

Historically, U.S. doctrine treats attempts to close Hormuz as a red line.

During past crises, mine-clearing operations and naval escorts were deployed swiftly to ensure transit passage.

Current warnings from the Combined Maritime Forces and United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations suggest coalition forces are preparing for precisely that scenario.

Bigger Implications

A closure — even partial — would represent the most serious energy supply shock in decades.

Around one-fifth of global petroleum consumption moving through a single corridor creates extraordinary systemic risk.

Asia would bear the brunt, but ripple effects would be global: higher fuel costs, freight rate spikes, equity market volatility, and potential recessionary pressures if energy prices remain elevated.

Moreover, the crisis underscores how maritime chokepoints remain leverage points in great-power competition.

Electronic interference, drone strikes, and hybrid tactics blur the line between harassment and open warfare, complicating response thresholds.

For now, the strait is not formally closed.

But with vessels struck, insurers retreating, and traffic thinning, Iran's strategy appears aimed at achieving disruption without declaration.

In energy markets already primed for volatility, that may be enough to send prices and geopolitical tensions sharply higher. With economic risk comes political risk.