Rep. Hageman: Democrats "Have Weaponized Crazy People"

Ryan Wesley Routh, the man suspected of trying to kill former President Donald Trump last week, offered $150,000 for anyone to "finish the job," which is "terribly concerning," says Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo.

"And the fact is that the Secret Service, again, is not giving us the information that we're entitled to know more information about who he was colluding with, who he was conspiring with, who was giving him this information," Hageman said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"It's the same about the kid in the Pennsylvania situation, the first assassination attempt," she added.

"Do you honestly believe that this kid was sophisticated enough to have the kind of electronics that he did to have the accounts that he did, that he was using all of this very sophisticated technology in order to communicate," she said, referring to Thomas Matthew Crooks, the gunman from the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

"And they claim that they don't know anything about him. They don't know the motive. But we all know what the motive was. We know what the motives were for both of them."

The Democrats are to blame for the attempts because they "have weaponized crazy people to try to take out Donald Trump.

"I mean, it's really that simple and that basic. But the fact is, to what extent were these people working with other people? I do not believe that either one of them were lone wolves. And yet the Secret Service is not providing us the information that the American people are entitled to."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com