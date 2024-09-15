WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ryan routh | media | rhetoric | dangerous | left

Rep. Mike Waltz to Newsmax: 'Left' Needs to Stop With 'Dangerous Rhetoric'

Sunday, 15 September 2024 09:10 PM EDT

Following the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax that the "left" needs to stop with its "dangerous rhetoric."

"My main message tonight is to the left: Stop with your dangerous rhetoric. Stop calling President Trump the next Hitler, the next dictator, or saying you have to save democracy by any means necessary.

"Clearly, some deranged individuals are listening to elected leaders on the left, to the media, and others who are spewing this nonsense, radicalizing people. And now you have multiple assassination attempts, and you have one American dead as a result of ... July 13," Waltz added.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience.

Sunday, 15 September 2024 09:10 PM
