Rep. Mike Waltz to Newsmax: 'Left' Needs to Stop With 'Dangerous Rhetoric'

Following the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax that the "left" needs to stop with its "dangerous rhetoric."

"My main message tonight is to the left: Stop with your dangerous rhetoric. Stop calling President Trump the next Hitler, the next dictator, or saying you have to save democracy by any means necessary.

"Clearly, some deranged individuals are listening to elected leaders on the left, to the media, and others who are spewing this nonsense, radicalizing people. And now you have multiple assassination attempts, and you have one American dead as a result of ... July 13," Waltz added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com