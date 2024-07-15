Ruddy: I Spoke with President Trump Today

This morning, I spoke with President Trump by phone. Not surprisingly, he was in amazing form, positive about his plans for making America a better place.

He's in Milwaukee right now readying for the RNC's Convention of our lifetime.

I can't reveal specifics of the call, but I can tell you President Trump understands God's role in our lives and in our country. He wants our country to remain free and strong.

He is thinking about the family of Corey Comperatore and the other injured victims.

We also spoke briefly about the iconic photo of him moments after the shots were fired.

That image, and the horrible thought that one person was killed, and others injured — will never be forgotten.

I was not surprised by President Trump's grace under pressure as this horrible event happened.

But I was surprised by the media's reaction.

Networks like CNN and MSNBC went out of their way to downplay this attack on our democracy, calling it an "incident" . . . while headlining a few gunshots were fired.

Others are using the "incident" to push for gun control. Many of these media outlets have refused to call this attack an "assassination attempt" on a former president and possible future president.

The media is simply dishonest.

Media efforts to diminish the tragic attack by a lone gunman in Butler, Pennsylvania this past weekend is a real danger to our country.

I believe the events we saw — and continue to see unfold, underscores the importance of Newsmax.

Newsmax is rising because Americans like you are tired of incredible media bias, now reaching a dangerous level. Americans want new media and honest media.

Reuters just reported that Americans say Newsmax is one of their "top news brands." Reuters identified just 12 news brands Americans are turning to and we were one of them.

Newsmax is growing and we want to grow bigger and faster.

You can help us by continuing to watch us . . . and by telling your friends and family to tune in as well.

Also, just weeks ago we announced plans for an IPO later this year or early next year. We hope hundreds of thousands of Americans like you will be co-owners of Newsmax, subject to all SEC approvals.

You can find out more about this planned IPO here:

NewsmaxInvest.com

And we are also offering pre-IPO shares in Newsmax to eligible investors. Find out how you can buy shares now and early, if you're eligible, at NewsmaxInvest.com

President Trump's heroism this week was part of a much larger pattern of him fighting for our country.

We are continuing that fight in the media world. Thank you for your support.

(Editor's Note: The preceding column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party or candidate on the part of Newsmax.)

Christopher Ruddy is CEO of Newsmax Media, Inc., a leading news company that operates Newsmax TV and Newsmax.com. Read more Christopher Ruddy Insider articles — Click Here Now.

Disclaimer:

Newsmax is currently undertaking a private placement offering pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and/or Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated thereunder. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and investment time horizon of the Company carefully before investing. The private placement memorandum relating to this offering of equity interests by the Company will contain this and other information concerning the Company and the securities referenced in this document, including risk factors, which should be read carefully before investing. You should be aware that (i) the securities may be sold only to “accredited investors,” as defined in Rule 501 of Regulation D; (ii) the securities will only be offered in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and will not be required to comply with specific disclosure requirements that apply to registration under the Securities Act; (iii) the United States Securities and Exchange Commission will not pass upon the merits of or give its approval to the securities, the terms of the offering, or the accuracy or completeness of any offering materials; (iv) the securities will be subject to legal restrictions on transfer and resale and investors should not assume they will be able to resell their securities; investing in these securities involves a high degree of risk, and investors should be able to bear the loss of their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time.

The offering documents may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements. This information is supplied from sources we believe to be reliable but we cannot guarantee accuracy. Although we believe our expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that they will be realized. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks and uncertainties set forth in the attached materials, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results set forth in such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.

The Company is "Testing the Waters" under Regulation A under the Securities Act of 1933. The Company is not under any obligation to make an offering under Regulation A. No money or other consideration is being solicited in connection with the information provided, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until an offering statement on Form 1-A has been filed and until the offering statement is qualified pursuant to Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. Any person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. The information in that offering statement will be more complete than the information the Company is providing now, and could differ materially. You must read the documents filed. No offer to sell the securities or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities is being made in any state where such offer or sale is not permitted under the "blue sky" or securities laws thereof. No offering is being made to individual investors in any state unless and until the offering has been registered in that state or an exemption from registration exists therein. The securities offered using Regulation A are highly speculative and involve significant risks. The investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities, and if a public market develops following the offering, it may not continue. The Company intends to list its securities on a national exchange and doing so entails significant ongoing corporate obligations including but not limited to disclosure, filing and notification requirements, as well compliance with applicable continued quantitative and qualitative listing standards.

Invest now and find more info at NewsmaxInvest.com