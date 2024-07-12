Rep. Fulcher to Newsmax: Biden 'Very Big Threat' to National Security

Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden is "a very big threat" to national security.

On Thursday, Biden, while attending the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., referred to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin."

While many Demorats have been scrambling to find delicate ways of removing him from his reelection campaign, his closest advisers have been fighting off nonstop calls for Biden to step down.

Fulcher said no one is fooled anymore by Biden's apparent cognitive decline.

"The American people know that. And the more he gets exposed, the more of the threat it is. And so here we have a commander in chief that's literally putting us all at risk," he said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Fulcher said it's just a matter of time before Biden accepts the inevitable and drops out of the race.

"I think he's done. I think it's over between the debate, the ABC interview, this NATO debacle ... the only thing we don't know is how the exit takes place. So I think it's going to happen," Fulcher added.

