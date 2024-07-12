WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: rich mccormick | newsmax | joe biden | nato

Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: 'Confused' Press Conference Hurt Biden

By    |   Friday, 12 July 2024 11:02 AM EDT

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden's press conference during the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., this week made Biden look "confused" on the world stage.

Biden spoke to the White House press corps for more than an hour on Thursday, explaining his efforts concerning NATO, his plans for a second term in office, and pushing back on calls for him to step aside as the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee.

McCormick, asked on "Wake Up America" if Biden did enough in his press conference on Thursday to stave off calls for him to withdraw, said, "I think he did just the opposite."

McCormick noted the gaffes that Biden made, which included referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin," and calling Vice President Kamala Harris "Vice President Trump," as well as other mistakes.

"In 24 hours he called Zelenskyy Putin, he called Harris Trump, he got Asia and Europe confused," McCormick said. "He got Russia and China confused, he basically got the commander in chief confused, and that's him."

McCormick added that Biden has "got a lot of problems, and people can see it right up front."

McCormick said that he's concerned that if Democrats "replace him, if we start all over again and then we have to go into new polling," that will draw attention away from "the most important thing, which are the topics at hand: the border, crime, debt, energy, education, all the things that really matter to people that we're on the right side of history. And that's what I hope we really focus on."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

Friday, 12 July 2024 11:02 AM
