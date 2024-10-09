WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: rural america | walz | electoral college | election

Gov. Burgum to Newsmax: Popular Vote 'Affront' to Rural America

By    |   Wednesday, 09 October 2024 09:49 PM EDT

2024 vice presidential candidate Tim Walz's comment on ending the Electoral College is an "affront" to rural America, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"Tim Waltz's comments — they're an affront to anybody that lives in rural America," Burgum told host Rob Finnerty on his new show "Finnerty."

"Rural America is where all of our energy is produced," Burgum continued. "It's where our food is produced.

And this is also an affront to the Constitution. I mean, our original founders and those that followed after them understood that — that to make sure that we had representation not just of the large urban areas, but also of the rural areas."

On Tuesday, during a fundraiser hosted by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Minnesota governor said, "I think all of us know the Electoral College needs to go. We need a national  popular vote ... but that's not the world we live in."

Walz made the comment, according to reporters in the room.

Wednesday, 09 October 2024 09:49 PM
