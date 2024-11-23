WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rulli | doe | local | control

Rep. Rulli to Newsmax: DOE Needs to Be Gone to Restore Local Control

Department of Education building
(Getty Images)

By    |   Saturday, 23 November 2024 02:46 PM EST

Rep. Mike Rulli, R-Ohio, appeared on Newsmax Saturday and called for the dismantling of the Department of Education (DOE), arguing that it undermines local control and fosters inefficiency.

"The department needs to be gone," Rulli said on "Saturday Agenda." "We had over 200 years of America without this department. It gives the teachers' union an insight to corrupt our systems basically and to poison a lot of our children's minds with really a bad narrative of what America is all about."

Rulli strongly believes Linda McMahon, the former WWE CEO and Trump's nominee to head the DOE, can enact necessary changes. "I don't think we could be in better hands than her," he said. She's the perfect person for the job."

Highlighting the importance of localized control, Rulli emphasized that parents and local governments should make decisions about education rather than at the federal level.

"It's the mom's right to choose that, and it needs to be brought home locally. There's nothing better than your local government to decide how you should live your life," he added.

Drawing from his experience as a former school board member, Rulli contrasted the cost of educating students in rural areas with the significantly higher expenses in urban districts like Cleveland and Columbus, which he characterized as wasteful.

"We were able to educate our kids for about $8,500 a year in a rural school, but in urban schools, they're pushing upwards of over $30,000 per kid," he said.

"Somebody needs to be held responsible for the incompetence and the dereliction of duty of taxpayer money. Until the Department of Education is disbanded, there will be no accountability," he added.

Rulli also criticized the broader inefficiencies within federal agencies, referencing statements by Vivek Ramaswamy, the newly appointed co-lead of President-elect Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"Half of these departments only have 10% of their staff showing up, and COVID's been gone for three years," he said. "So I think it's a time of reckoning."

"I do think and I think for people of the opposition party that are watching this right now, think about all the money that we're talking about 2 to $300 million a year. That money will go back to your local school boards and local moms and dads for them to decide what's best for their children, for them to decide what kind of narrative and what kind of subject matter is taught to their kids," he said.

"The idea that this federal umbrella allows the teacher's union to bully these school systems, and the propaganda into the minds of our children, it needs to stop-- and we only have two years to do it," he warned.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Mike Rulli, R-Ohio, appeared on Newsmax Saturday and called for the dismantling of the Department of Education (DOE), arguing that it undermines local control and fosters inefficiency.
rulli, doe, local, control
499
2024-46-23
Saturday, 23 November 2024 02:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved