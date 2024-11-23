WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: DOE Funds Should Go Directly to Parents

By    |   Saturday, 23 November 2024 11:20 AM EST

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., has called for a significant shift in federal education funding, advocating for the dissolution of the Department of Education (DOE) and directing taxpayer dollars straight to parents.

Burlison, a member of the House Education and Oversight Committee, emphasized the need for a dramatic overhaul of federal education funding during an appearance on Newsmax’sAmerica Right Now” on Saturday, arguing that parents, not the federal government, should have control over education dollars to ensure better outcomes for students.

“I absolutely believe parents can make a better decision than the federal government can when it comes to these school dollars,” Burlison said.

“I, for one, would prefer to send the money directly to the parents,” he added.

“We’ve taken the money in the form of their tax dollars, and then we’re funneling it back to their state so that their state can then further take away some of their choices. I’m all in favor of giving the money back to the parents, letting the parents decide — it’s their taxpayer dollars.”

“Let them [parents] decide where they want to send it,” he said.

Burlison outlined another option to address these issues, “to completely disband the Department of Education and block grant [the] money to each state and let them make a decision on what to do,” he argued.

Reflecting on the public’s concerns about the U.S. education system, Burlison pointed to remote learning experience during the pandemic.

“The American people got a glimpse of just how bad their education system had gotten when they watched firsthand their child’s education from Zoom,” he said. “They saw how disappointing the education system is, and we’re seeing results go down.”
 

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

Saturday, 23 November 2024 11:20 AM
