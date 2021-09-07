×
Giuliani to Newsmax: 9/11, Moment of Unity and Sadness

(Newsmax/"Greg Kelly Reports")

By    |   Tuesday, 07 September 2021 09:31 PM

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax that the events that transpired on Sept. 11 were a great moment of sadness for the United States, but it did bring the country closer together.

Appearing on "Greg Kelly Reports," Giuliani, in recounting Sept. 11, said,  "it was a horrible, horrible day. Probably the worst day of my life. And in many ways, it was a great day because of the heroism; the way in which the country came together; particularly the heroism of the firefighters and police officers. So many situations of people running into the building. When everybody else was running out. And they conducted a truly spectacular rescue effort."

Giuliani said he knew going into the job as a mayor that it would be a challenge no matter what, but he was up for it.

"I knew from the time that I became mayor," Giuliani says, "that it was going to be a real struggle because I was doing everything different."

Giuliani added that what the media missed during his time as mayor is that when tragic situations arose, he would meet them with toughness and humanity.

