Giuliani to Newsmax: 9/11, Moment of Unity and Sadness

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax that the events that transpired on Sept. 11 were a great moment of sadness for the United States, but it did bring the country closer together.

Appearing on "Greg Kelly Reports," Giuliani, in recounting Sept. 11, said, "it was a horrible, horrible day. Probably the worst day of my life. And in many ways, it was a great day because of the heroism; the way in which the country came together; particularly the heroism of the firefighters and police officers. So many situations of people running into the building. When everybody else was running out. And they conducted a truly spectacular rescue effort."

Giuliani said he knew going into the job as a mayor that it would be a challenge no matter what, but he was up for it.

"I knew from the time that I became mayor," Giuliani says, "that it was going to be a real struggle because I was doing everything different."

Giuliani added that what the media missed during his time as mayor is that when tragic situations arose, he would meet them with toughness and humanity.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here