Giuliani to Newsmax: US Public Schools Teach 'Hatred of America'

U.S. public schools teach "hatred of America" and reject God, morality, and traditional values, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax Friday.

It's "not at all" surprising, he said, that the U.S. is cranking out kids who would kill to silence their political opponents just for saying words.

"It wouldn't be surprising if you were somewhat educated. If you were uneducated, it would be a shock," Giuliani said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"You would think people could withstand that and they wouldn't hurt each other."

Giuliani and host Chris Salcedo were discussing Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah man who was arrested in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk during an event on a college campus. According to Salcedo, Robinson was "brought up in a left-wing dominated media culture, left-wing dominated school system, and a left-wing dominated university system."

Three unfired casings found in the chamber of the rifle allegedly used by Robinson to shoot Kirk Wednesday included engraved words such as "Hey fascist! Catch!"

Giuliani said it all goes back to Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, who "from 1850 on, this is exactly what they wanted to achieve: to turn the younger generation against the older generation but, more importantly, to hate their country."

"Now, isn't it what they've done in our public schools? They teach hatred of America, and they teach it so that violence is perfectly appropriate. They don't have a moral system. There's no such thing as God. There's no such thing as the Ten Commandments.

"There's no such thing as right or wrong. Murdering for the cause is moral. That's what we're dealing with, and we're dealing with it all throughout America."

"And we're dealing with about 70 or 80 years of this indoctrination, which built up slowly. And we ignored it, and we still ignore it.

"A lot of people will say, 'I can't understand why these kids are so violent.' Well, God, just go read Karl Marx and you'll figure it out and figure out how your Harvard-educated professors are. They are doctrinaire, violent communists. You can't be a communist and not be violent."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

