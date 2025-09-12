WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tyler robinson | charlie kirk | shooting | utah

Kirk Shooting Suspect 'Lawyered Up,' Not Speaking

By    |   Friday, 12 September 2025 02:09 PM EDT

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man accused of killing Charlie Kirk on Wednesday, has "lawyered up" and is not talking with investigators, according to a new report. 

A source familiar with the matter told CNN that Robinson had initially been talking with law enforcement officials, but has now gone silent. It was not made clear what he said earlier. 

Robinson is being held without bail in the Utah County Jail on the order of state Judge Shawn Rice Howell. 

He is expected to be charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice, according to a probable-cause affidavit obtained by NBC News. 

Court documents say that Robinson, who was taken into custody Thursday night, has no prior misdemeanor or felony convictions. 

Kirk, 31, was killed Wednesday while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said during a press conference that the state has three days to formally charge Robinson, and that officials think Robinson acted alone. 

President Donald Trump said that he believes the person convicted of killing Kirk should face the death penalty, which Utah allows for convictions of aggravated murder.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


