WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: charlie kirk | assassin | shooting | utah

Kirk Assassin Deliberate in Choice of Shooting Location

By    |   Thursday, 11 September 2025 04:21 PM EDT

Charlie Kirk's killer is believed to have deliberately selected a rooftop that allowed for a quick escape and the ability to be "miles and miles away" within minutes, according to a retired FBI expert.

The Washington Post reported that the shooter — who remained at large as of midday Thursday — fired a single, fatal shot from the top of the Losee Center Building at Utah Valley University, about 200 yards from where Kirk was seated under a pop-up tent, addressing an audience of roughly 3,000 people, authorities said.

"If you come off that roof, and I've seen the drone footage of this, there's an open-air parking lot behind that building," retired FBI supervising agent James Gagliano told Fox & Friends.

"It's spitting distance from I-15 ... a major thoroughfare there," Gagliano added.

"So this is a big concern because this person, within three-five minutes of that shot going off, that person could have been in a vehicle on his way out and miles and miles away. Provo Airport's only about 45 minutes from there," he continued, suggesting the shooter could have quickly left the state.

Kirk, 31, a married father of two, was fatally struck in the neck during the outdoor college event on Wednesday. The gunfire caused panic among students, who screamed and fled as Kirk collapsed.

Video footage captured just after the gunshot appears to show a small, dark figure running across a rooftop in the distance as the crowd ducked for cover. Another recording from earlier shows a figure lying prone on the same rooftop from which the shot was fired. Kirk was hit moments later.

"People are suggesting this was a professional hit. And yet from that distance, we're talking a little over 500 feet, just short of 200 yards, that's not a tough shot with a rifle, if this suspect had a scope," Gagliano said. "It's a very easy shot."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Charlie Kirk's killer is believed to have deliberately selected a rooftop that allowed for a quick escape and the ability to be "miles and miles away" within minutes, according to a retired FBI expert.
charlie kirk, assassin, shooting, utah
314
2025-21-11
Thursday, 11 September 2025 04:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved