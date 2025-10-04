Giuliani to Newsmax: Antifa-Run Portland Has 'Seceded' From US

Antifa has effectively "taken over" Portland, Oregon, and Democrat-run cities across the country are spiraling into lawlessness, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Saturday.

"There's a good question as to whether antifa runs the police department of Portland," Giuliani told "Saturday Report."

"They run Portland. When I said organized crime runs the place, except for [gangster] Al Capone, no one has ever run a police department," Giuliani said.

"They set up the arrest of Nick," he said, referencing the arrest of conservative influencer and citizen journalist Nick Sortor.

Giuliani said Portland has been in decline since the pandemic and has become a city "that has seceded from the United States."

"They have their own form of government," he added. "They don't recognize our laws.

"I'm not even sure they use our flag that much. And they've been attacking the ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] building for 100 straight days and gotten very little coverage until people like Nick and a few others went there."

Turning to Chicago, Giuliani blasted Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker for criticizing federal law enforcement efforts, saying the real crisis is unchecked violence.

He predicted another violent weekend in the city.

"We'll wait until Monday to find out how many people were killed last night. And tonight, I can assure you it will be far more," Giuliani said.

"If it's four, they'll celebrate. Oh, we brought murder down from eight.

"Yeah, except a week from now it'll be 12. And it's been going on for 65 years — all Democratic rule," he said.

Giuliani also criticized former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running for mayor of New York City, for policies that allowed repeat offenders back on the streets.

"I have been yelling and screaming about it and saying that there are probably somewhere between 7,000 and 10,000 people walking the streets of New York City that would be in jail," he said.

Giuliani said Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa has the experience to turn New York around.

"Our friend Curtis Sliwa, although he's not getting the attention he deserves, could actually straighten out the city in three months," he said.

