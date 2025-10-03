DOJ Investigating Portland Police Following Arrest of Conservative Influencer

The Department of Justice is launching a probe of the Portland Police Bureau following conservative influencer and citizen journalist Nick Sorter's arrest while covering an overnight protest in the city.

“Just last night, we saw an extremely troubling incident where conservative journalist Nick Sorter was captured on video being taken into custody by the Portland police after he was ambushed by antifa and was defending himself from these assaults," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a media briefing on Friday.

Leavitt told reporters during her Friday briefing that President Donald Trump had ordered an “immediate” federal enforcement surge into Portland.

Leavitt said the arrest pointed out one of the problems with local law enforcement in Portland. “But instead of arresting these violent mob members night after night after night who are ravaging this community, the police arrested a journalist who was there trying to document the chaos."

Leavitt said journalists should be concerned. “And everyone in this room should be extremely concerned about that.”

Sorter, who has about 1 million followers on X, posted about the incident, saying, “Asst AG Harmeet Dhillon has ALREADY sent a letter to the City of Portland, demanding documents related to Portland PD’s targeted arrest of me.”

He had earlier talked about his arrest in a separate post. “Attorney General Pam Bondi has ORDERED a full investigation, led by Asst. AG Harmeet Dhillon, of the Portland Police Bureau, following my wrongful arrest last night.”

Sorter said Attorney General Pam Bondi “personally called me to deliver this news, and I’m incredibly grateful to her for doing so.”

He said it appeared the Trump administration had had its fill of ongoing protests in Portland. “The Trump DOJ WILL NOT allow Portland Police to continue to do the bidding of Antifa.”

Sorter is known for his citizen journalism, covering events such as the Maui wildfires and the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment. He has described Portland as a “hell hole” and advocated for more federal enforcement intervention.