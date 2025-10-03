WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | portland | funding | crime

Trump Might Cut Federal Funds for Portland

By    |   Friday, 03 October 2025 04:06 PM EDT

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during the weekly briefing on Friday that Portland, Oregon, will likely experience at least some of its federal funding blocked by the administration.

Leavitt said it's part of the decision by President Donald Trump to surge federal enforcement agents to Portland over continued displays of lawlessness.

"So that's why the president has directed his team here at the White House, and they are already on it to look into how we can cut funds," Leavitt explained.

She said the better and easier approach for the city leadership would be to invite the help of the federal government to get crime and criminal protests under control.

"The president wants to work with anyone. If the mayor of Portland were to call him right now and say, 'Mr. President, please help us,' I am sure the president would be willing to do that," noted Leavitt.

She said the president wants peace, not crime on the streets.

"He is genuinely serious about wanting to restore order in America's cities," she said, "but it's become apparent that the local and elected officials in Oregon do not feel the same, and that's very unfortunate for the people who live there."

Leavitt said the surge of federal resources going to Portland is based on the president's order for "immediate" action.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during the weekly briefing on Friday that Portland, Oregon, will likely experience at least some of its federal funding blocked by the administration.
trump, portland, funding, crime
222
2025-06-03
Friday, 03 October 2025 04:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved