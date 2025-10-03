Trump Might Cut Federal Funds for Portland

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during the weekly briefing on Friday that Portland, Oregon, will likely experience at least some of its federal funding blocked by the administration.

Leavitt said it's part of the decision by President Donald Trump to surge federal enforcement agents to Portland over continued displays of lawlessness.

"So that's why the president has directed his team here at the White House, and they are already on it to look into how we can cut funds," Leavitt explained.

She said the better and easier approach for the city leadership would be to invite the help of the federal government to get crime and criminal protests under control.

"The president wants to work with anyone. If the mayor of Portland were to call him right now and say, 'Mr. President, please help us,' I am sure the president would be willing to do that," noted Leavitt.

She said the president wants peace, not crime on the streets.

"He is genuinely serious about wanting to restore order in America's cities," she said, "but it's become apparent that the local and elected officials in Oregon do not feel the same, and that's very unfortunate for the people who live there."

Leavitt said the surge of federal resources going to Portland is based on the president's order for "immediate" action.