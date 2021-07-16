Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Rise in NYC Prostitution, Crime Is de Blasio's Fault

A report detailing how open-air prostitution is on the rise in the streets of New York City because of the city's lax enforcement of its laws shows how Mayor Bill de Blasio's "socialist" rule has destroyed the city, ex-Mayor Rudy Giuliani said on Newsmax Friday.

"It is hard to watch that and not be emotional about it because before I was mayor, I lived through the terrible 27 years of 1,000 murders per year to 2,000 murders per year," Giuliani said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "The last time this happened, it happened in 1968 and it lasted for 27 years because we had Democrat mayors for 27 years."

An explosive cover story in Friday's New York Post detailed how traffic along a four-block stretch in Brooklyn is filled with women, often wearing little more than lingerie, that are plying their trade on weekends in an "open-air prostitution market" as their pimps remain nearby.

The situation is happening, said Giuliani, because de Blasio is an "extraordinarily bad mayor" who is "soft on crime."

"He is about the worst mayor the city has ever had," said Giuliani. "People say well, prostitution. Why get all upset about prostitution? You can have different moral views about it, but prostitution leads to the degradation of an area all the property values go out ... stores move out and the pimps move in. These prostitutes are not working on their own they are working for people who we'll call pimps. They are extremely dangerous criminals. They all have guns ... beating the heck out of women and some of them shoot, have shot, and killed people. So this is not the kind of a benign, you know crime. This is a very, very dangerous, very vicious, very violent crime, and if it's not controlled, it takes over that neighborhood. And drugs come right in. Mobs and gangs come right in. This is disgraceful that de Blasio let this happen."

The reports also come as the United States is on an "express train to socialism, and in New York, "we are probably there already," said Giuliani.

"New York is a one-party government," he continued. "New York has a significant amount of corruption ... it's a city now that once again is like Chicago and Philadelphia and Detroit a high crime city. We had the distinction of being the safest large city in America, something like 17 years in a row. It took me two years to get there. I kept it there. (Michael) Bloomberg kept it there."

