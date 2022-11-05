Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden 'Desperate' as 'Base Is Eroding'

There is "desperate" messaging coming from President Joe Biden before the final midterms voting Tuesday, according to presidential adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax, because he is now making public pleas to his far-left base to turn out.

"He's desperate, but I think that there's a clear purpose to this, which is that he sees that his base is eroding," Morris told "Saturday Report." "I think he must be deeply concerned about Democratic turnout. The polling must show Black vote is way down, the urban vote is off, and Biden's polling must reflect that.

"And that means that he's switching his argument from trying to attract swing voters to trying to attract base voters and get them to turn out. So by emphasizing that the American democracy is in danger, and the horrible people are coming, he can increase his turnout, and that's what he's trying to do."

Whenever a campaigner turns a late focus just to try to get his own base to come out, it is a real bad sign, Morris told host Rita Cosby.

"You wonder if a politician is going after swing voters or base voters, and if they're going after base voters this late in the process, it means something is drastically wrong," Morris concluded.

Morris, host of "Dick Morris Democracy" on Saturday's at 7 p.m. ET, said former President Donald Trump's official 2024 campaign announcement is coming soon after the Nov. 8 midterms, telling Cosby his phone conversations with Trump is "like trying to hold on" to a "hunting dog" ready to strike.

"He's demanding to go in, and it's like a like a hunting dog: They can't wait to go out, you know, run out and run after the deer," Morris added, "He wanted to declare already.

"But he's not going to wait much longer than after election day."

"This is not just a political move," Morris added, calling it an "urgent personal need to be out there and fighting.

"I think he sees everything he built being dismantled, and exploited by Joe Biden – everything he put together – and he just wants to get out there and get at it."

As for the midterms, Morris concluded with predictions of a 50-, 60-seat gain in the House and a minimum of 53 seats being held by the GOP in the Senate.

"It could go as high as 56," Morris said.

