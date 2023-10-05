Giuliani to Newsmax: 'Liar' Biden Must Pay for Russian Slur

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, calling President Joe Biden the "biggest liar we've ever had in the White House" insisted on Newsmax that he must pay damages for referring to him as a "Russian pawn" during remarks made in the final 2020 presidential debate against then-President Donald Trump.

"I can calculate, honestly, millions of dollars in damage," Giuliani told Newsmax's Greg Kelly on Wednesday night about the lawsuit he filed against the president earlier in the day.

Giuliani's lawsuit, filed in New Hampshire state court, names Biden, his campaign, and four fundraising committees as defendants. According to the complaint, Biden linked Giuliani to Russia while answering a question about foreign election interference during the Oct. 22, 2020 debate.

"[Trump's] Rudy Giuliani, he is being used as a Russian pawn," Biden said at the time. "He is being fed information that is Russian, that is not true."

Giuliani's lawsuit claims that Biden knew his remarks would discredit and marginalize the former mayor, who was a Trump attorney, and that Biden falsely depicted him "to our nation as a liar."

"What he just said was that I was a Russian spy, a Russian operative, a dishonest person supplying dishonest information ... many, many things," Giuliani told Kelly. "You could go as far as to say a traitor, right? A Russian pawn."

And that, Giuliani claimed, "Did great damage to my law practice and my consulting business. My podcast was canceled in certain places. I can calculate millions of dollars in damage as a result of that."

Giuliani added that "roughly half the people" believed Biden, and "those half of the people turned out to be a lot of the corporate captains and leaders in the country. I was doing security work for many of them, and I had a beginning podcast that was up to a million people on YouTube. So it was not insubstantial, and I lost a lot of that."

He noted that according to the law, he must show, as a public figure, that Biden was lying when he made his comments.

Biden's comments were in reaction to the news about his son Hunter's laptop and its contents, which had been blamed on Russian disinformation.

Giuliani's lawsuit comes after Hunter Biden filed a lawsuit against him and another attorney, claiming that they caused "total annihilation" of Biden's digital privacy regarding the laptop that was reportedly left at a Delaware repair shop.

"Now, here's how I know he was lying," said Giuliani. "We only had the solid proof of that recently, and that's because the FBI validated that hard drive back in December of 2019."

When that news came out, now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who "might have been his campaign manager or whatever," led to a letter signed by 51 former senior intelligence officials, Giuliani pointed out.

In the letter, which Giuliani called "phony," the officials said they believed that the disclosure of emails from the laptop had "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

Meanwhile, Giuliani said there is evidence in the lawsuit he's filed but still, "we have to take his deposition."

"He was not the president at the time," he said. "I have a right to his deposition about this. "There are surely enough facts to warrant a deposition, so he's going to have to explain why he didn't read certain documents ... if he doesn't explain them, it's held against him."

Giuliani added that the case was filed in New Hampshire because it has a single publication rule, but he can still "collect in every state in which he defamed me," even in states where the statute of limitations in such matters has run out.

"So if I win in New Hampshire, I can collect damages in North Carolina and Florida and New York," he said. "I think that's going to hit them as quite a surprise that you can recover in every state."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!