Hunter Biden Sues Giuliani Over Laptop Data

Hunter Biden filed a lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani and another attorney on claims that they caused "total annihilation" of Biden's digital privacy regarding a laptop reportedly left at a Delaware repair shop.

"Defendants are among those who have been primarily responsible for what has been described as the 'total annihilation' of plaintiff's digital privacy," Biden's suit in Los Angeles federal court says, according to CNBC.

In the lawsuit, Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, accuses Giuliani and Robert Costello of spending years "hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data that they were given that was taken or stolen from" his devices, CNN reported.

Giuliani, former mayor of New York City, had served as an attorney to Donald Trump in the previous administration.

"Plaintiff has demanded defendants Giuliani and Costello cease their unlawful activities with respect to plaintiff's data and return any data in their possession belonging to plaintiff, but they have refused to do so," attorneys for Hunter Biden wrote in the lawsuit, according to CNN. "Defendants' statements suggest that their unlawful hacking activities are ongoing today and that, unless stopped, will continue into the future, thereby necessitating this action."

Hunter Biden recently filed a lawsuit against the IRS, claiming his privacy rights as a taxpayer were violated by two service whistleblowers, The Washington Post reported.

In July, IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joe Ziegler alleged in a House committee hearing that Joe Biden's Justice Department effectively obstructed and minimized a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden's alleged tax crimes.

That lawsuit said that while Hunter Biden has "all the same responsibilities as any other American citizen," he also "has no fewer or lesser rights than any other American citizen, and no government agency or government agent has free reign to violate his rights simply because of who he is," the Post reported.