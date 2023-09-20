Giuliani to Newsmax: No Justice in Two-Tier Justice System

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax that the United States has a two-tiered justice system — one for Democrats and one for everyone else — and that really means there's no justice at all.

Appearing Wednesday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," former President Donald Trump's onetime attorney slammed what he considers the disproportional prosecution of him and his colleagues compared to the Biden family.

"A two-tiered system of justice means one system for the preferred and a different system for those who are persecuted — the very quintessential nature of a fascist government. And that's what they're doing," Giuliani said.

"They're prosecuting innocent people. They're prosecuting political enemies, and they're ignoring major historical crimes committed by their own party members," he added.

Giuliani further stated that he was unaware whether any president in history had the same amount of suggestive evidence of corruption against them as there is for President Joe Biden.

His comments came in the backdrop of Attorney General Merrick Garland's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee about a number of topics, including the Hunter Biden probe led by special counsel David Weiss.

"One of them or the other is lying, or both are," Giuliani said, referencing IRS whistleblower allegations that Garland's department stymied Weiss' initial probe — claims Weiss has denied.

"The reality is it's kind of complex when you think about the fact that he eventually did indict in Delaware," he continued. However, "he could have done that several years ago [for the tax charges] and not blown the statute of limitations."

