×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rudy giuliani | joe biden | impeachment | subpoenas | james comer | doj | hunter biden

Giuliani to Newsmax: Impeachment Is 'Inevitable' Outcome

By    |   Tuesday, 05 September 2023 08:38 PM EDT

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani applauded the subpoenas issued by the House Oversight panel on Tuesday, telling Newsmax that the "inevitable" result will be the impeachment of President Joe Biden.

Giuliani made the remarks on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" in response to the news earlier in the day that the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, chaired by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., issued six subpoenas to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Secret Service.

"One of the things that Congressman Comer did that we might not appreciate is he educated the public, brought them along, so now there's a critical mass of people that accept the fact the president of the United States is crooked. In some cases very crooked," Giuliani told Schmitt.

"This is a very, very good step, and the inevitable thing here is, whether they like it or not, is gonna be impeachment," Giuliani added. "You're gonna have to impeach him to the good of the Constitution. Even if it was politically wise not to, we can't have a president who can sell out the country, the way he did, which is unheard of."

At issue is whether DHS blocked the Secret Service from providing information to Congress concerning the Justice Department's conduct in the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden.

Giuliani declined to criticize how long it took for the House panel to dole out the subpoenas.

"Some people would say it's too late or whatever," Giuliani said. "I'm not that critical. I understand how complex an investigation it is. I think the timing is right, I think the public is ready for it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani applauded the subpoenas issued by the House Oversight panel on Tuesday, telling Newsmax that the "inevitable" result will be the impeachment of President Joe Biden.
rudy giuliani, joe biden, impeachment, subpoenas, james comer, doj, hunter biden
313
2023-38-05
Tuesday, 05 September 2023 08:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved