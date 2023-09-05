Giuliani to Newsmax: Impeachment Is 'Inevitable' Outcome

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani applauded the subpoenas issued by the House Oversight panel on Tuesday, telling Newsmax that the "inevitable" result will be the impeachment of President Joe Biden.

Giuliani made the remarks on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" in response to the news earlier in the day that the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, chaired by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., issued six subpoenas to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Secret Service.

"One of the things that Congressman Comer did that we might not appreciate is he educated the public, brought them along, so now there's a critical mass of people that accept the fact the president of the United States is crooked. In some cases very crooked," Giuliani told Schmitt.

"This is a very, very good step, and the inevitable thing here is, whether they like it or not, is gonna be impeachment," Giuliani added. "You're gonna have to impeach him to the good of the Constitution. Even if it was politically wise not to, we can't have a president who can sell out the country, the way he did, which is unheard of."

At issue is whether DHS blocked the Secret Service from providing information to Congress concerning the Justice Department's conduct in the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden.

Giuliani declined to criticize how long it took for the House panel to dole out the subpoenas.

"Some people would say it's too late or whatever," Giuliani said. "I'm not that critical. I understand how complex an investigation it is. I think the timing is right, I think the public is ready for it."

